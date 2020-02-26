|
Howard Jerome "Jerry" Dillard
Muncie - Howard Jerome "Jerry" Dillard, 76, of Muncie, passed away on February 24, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital with family by his side. Jerry was born on December 21, 1943, in Dallas, TX, to the late Howard R. and Anna M. (Brooks) Dillard. He is a 1962 graduate of Muncie Central High School.
Jerry was a larger than life character. He lived life to the fullest. He was also known as a jokester to his brothers and friends. Jerry never knew a stranger and was friends with everyone. Jerry worked at Delco Battery for 40 years, before retiring in 2002. He was active in many car clubs, proudly showing off his 1964 Buick Riviera, named Betty. Jerry enjoyed fishing, sitting on his property enjoying nature, and driving his golf cart. He was a former member of the Masons.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Eric (Nikki) Dillard, Sheri Linkous (Darrell), Dean Dillard (Carrie), and Lesli (Jeff) Robbins; siblings: Dana (Tina) Dillard, Gregory Dillard, and Camille Turnier (John); grandchildren: Jessie (Tosha), Drake (Danielle), Airel, Trevor, Paige, and Christopher; and great-grandchildren: Aames, Paxton, Ezekiel, and Avyana.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma (Southerland) Dillard; and brothers: Chris Dillard and Timothy Dillard.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Rick Monroe. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020