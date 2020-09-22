1/1
Howard N. "Sonny" Moore
1942 - 2020
Howard N. "Sonny" Moore

Howard N. "Sonny" Moore, 78, fought the good fight and passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020, at I U Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of Howard A. and Edna L. (Johnson) Moore. He was born on Tuesday, January 20, 1942, and lived in Muncie all of his life.

Sonny was a 1960 graduate of Royerton High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from November 20, 1963, to November 20, 1965, as a member of the Honor Guard. He was employed by General Motors for several years.

Sonny loved to work word search puzzles, watch all sports, and the Game Show Network. He loved collecting owls and lighthouses. One of his greatest joys was spending time with three of his great-nieces, Alyssa, Emma, and Ella Pohl. He was saved in August of 2001 and baptized on September 23, 2001.

Sonny is survived by two sisters, Jo Ellen Moore and Judy Pohl; two nieces, Juliann (Tim) Hisle, and Suellyn (Dave) Brosher; four nephews, Brion (Cathy) Pohl, Tony (Tammy) Pohl, Howard (Howie) Pohl, and Chadd (Rachel) Pohl; brother-in-law, John Bradley; and several great-nieces; great-great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nephews; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard A. and Edna L. Moore; a sister, Betty Lou (Moore) Bradley; his grandparents; and many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 W. Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Chris Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park with Military Rites conducted by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC, a mask is required at the funeral home. To be safe, please remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 22 to Sep. 25, 2020.
