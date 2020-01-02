|
Howard Salyers
Winchester - Howard W. Salyers, 61, of Winchester, went to be with our Lord with his family by his side, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Winchester, to the late William Earl and Martha Ann Salyers.
Howard was a 1978 graduate of Winchester Community High School. He served in the National Guard and had many jobs, but his greatest was being a grandpa to his grandchildren. Howard enjoyed fishing, watching the Cubs and Colts play, and serving the Lord at Maxville Christian Church where he drove the church van, was a greeter, and played guitar for worship service.
Howard is survived by his partner of many years, Connie F. Brown, and children, Sam (Hailey) Brown of Winchester, Kevin (Jana) Brown of Fountain City, James Brown of Portland, Christina (Aarron) Brown of Hartford City, Liane (Brandon) Webb of Losantville, and Benjamin Brown of Winchester; his grandchildren, Donovan, Joslyn, Natina, Ryker, Bostynn, Obie and Amelia Brown, Brody and Brynlei Webb, and Taelynn Darnell. An aunt, Marilyn (Leo) Lewis of Winchester; and a foster sister, Patty Hunter.
A service to celebrate Howard's life will be at 1:00 p.m., on Monday January 6, 2020, at the Maxville Christian Church in Maxville, with Pastor Jerry Brumfield officiating. Burial will follow at the Jericho Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on Monday, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Maxville Christian Church, 573 North 625 West, Winchester, IN 47394.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020