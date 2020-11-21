Howard Schroeder
Muncie - Born on the eve of the Great Depression, retired pharmacist Howard Schroeder was always on the hunt for bargains. Even as his bank balance grew, he never stopped clipping coupons, and if there was a choice between a generic or a brand name item, the cheaper item usually won out.
When he wasn't bargain hunting, Howard enjoyed playing tricks on friends, watching NASCAR or Indy Car racing, socializing with his friends in the Junto and Old Car Clubs, and hosting card games with his "poker dudes."
"Howard was exceptionally smart, witty and generous to many, except when playing poker," said fellow poker player Mike Sullivan.
Howard died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a recent fall at his home. He was 91.
Howard was the youngest of four children born to immigrants from Germany and Switzerland who came through Ellis Island before settling in Muncie.
The 1947 Burris High School graduate was the first to admit he wasn't a standout student. When Howard was enrolled in Purdue's Pharmacy School, Burris English teacher Lucille Knotts stopped him on the street to mention she'd seen a Howard Schroeder listed on the Purdue honor roll but she noted it couldn't possibly be the same person who'd repeatedly failed her spelling tests.
After graduation from Purdue, Howard worked as a pharmacist at Rotz Westside Drugstore where he met the love of his life. As the former Judy Murphy recalled, she had applied for a job as a soda jerk at the drugstore when owner John Rotz called Howard to the front of the store to get his opinion on the hire. "He said, 'See that girl up there? Should I hire her?"' Judy said. "Luckily, he said, 'Yes."
Two years later, Judy and Howard Schroeder married at High Street United Methodist Church with matchmaker John Rotz as an usher. Their union lasted 67 years and it produced two children and numerous Yorkshire Terriers.
As Howard worked at a series of drugstores from Haag Drugs in the Northwest Plaza to Bonnet Drug in Yorktown, he dabbled in real estate. For years, Howard was especially proud that Judy held their grocery budget for a family of four to $25 a week as he began purchasing what would eventually be 16 investment properties. Howard built houses too, learning the building trade alongside his father, as they constructed homes on Schroeder Road. Howard's current home, also built by him, was featured in a 2000 news article because of its design.
As a pharmacist for more than 50 years, Howard llked to quip that he "was in the drug business," much to Judy's dismay. His humor also was on display when he challenged his drugstore clerks to a weight loss contest but didn't let on that he'd hidden a weight belt beneath his clothes for the first weigh-in. For years, Howard also exchanged uncomplimentary birthday cards with Joan Armantrout, the wife of a Purdue Pharmacy School classmate. Her favorite birthday gift from Howard was a sand-filled garbage can with a candle inside and large lettering spelling "Joan's Good Food."
When he wasn't playing pranks on friends, Howard was involved in a number of civic endeavors. He was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, and he formerly served on the Mt. Pleasant Township Community School Board. Howard and Judy also were active in Muncie Civic Theatre, with Judy appearing on stage and Howard helping backstage.
Besides his widow, Howard leaves his daughter, Cindy Schroeder Saalfeld, Crestview Hills, Ky.; son, Steve Schroeder, Muncie; two grandsons, a step-granddaughter and his faithful canine companion, Murphy.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a service at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, can be made to Muncie ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation), 1209 W. Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303, or the Unitarian Universalist Church of Muncie, 4800 West Bradford Dr., Muncie, IN 47304.
