|
|
H.P. Myers
Albany - H.P. Myers, age 91, Albany, died Friday May 1, 2020 while residing at Traditions at North Willow in Indianapolis. Born in Whetstone, Kentucky on January 3, 1929, he grew up in Kentucky and had lived in Albany since 1961. H.P. worked for Baystone Construction Company, Muncie, as a concrete superintendent for thirty years before retiring in 1991. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War where he served on the front lines and was part of an honor guard for dignitaries. He was a member of Albany Bethel United Methodist Church and belonged to International Cement Masons Union 682 for sixty years and Anthony Lodge No. 171, F. & A.M. for over fifty years.
Survivors include his sons: Randy Myers (wife: Sandra) and Terry Myers (wife: Peggy), Carmel; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Parker Myers (wife Emily, son Wesley), Spencer Myers, Josie Myers, Kristi Kubik (husband Byron, children Connor, Kylene and Caleb), Ashley Henderson (husband Jon, children Zach, April and Lucy), Ben Myers (wife Karin, children Jacob and Daniel); several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Black Cemetery with military rites provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be sent to Albany Bethel United Methodist Church or Korean War Veterans Association, Inc. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020