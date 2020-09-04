Hubert Hurshell King, Jr.
Middletown - Hubert Hurshell King Jr., 78, of Middletown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 3rd.
He was born on July 21, 1942, in New Castle, the son of Hubert H. King and Doris E. (Swoveland)(King)Peavler.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of Sulphur Springs High School, Class of 1961. He retired from General Motors in 1998 and was a member of United Auto Workers Local 663. He was formerly a member of the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and Shriners.
Hubert was always a happy and joyful spirit to be around. He had an ornery side to him and loved to tease and joke around. He had such a kind, patient, and loving soul and enjoyed time with all of his family and friends the most. He was an avid collector of coins, pins, 18th scale cars, and toys. He loved classic cars and going to car shows such as James Dean Days.
He is survived by his daughter Krista (Kyle) Hall of Middletown; brother Donald (Kathy) of New Castle; brother Ronald Peavler of Shirley; sister Doris (Gilbert) Hoover of New Castle; brother Robert Peavler of Charlottesville; sister-n-law Darlene King of Middletown; grandson Matthew Hall of Middletown; and many very special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving and cherished wife of 30 years, Lisa B. King; stepdad Clearence Peavler; brother Kenneth King Sr; sister Patricia Lowery; and son Hubert H. King III.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 10, at 10:00 am at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 North 5th, Middletown, with Pastors Dillon Ketchum, Marty Ballard, and Dr. Philip C. Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery with military rites.
Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4-8 PM.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Middletown EMS, or VVMF (The Wall That Heals).
Online Guestbook at; www.ballardandsons.com