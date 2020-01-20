|
|
Hugh Junior Morris
Muncie - Hugh Junior Morris, 89, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Waters Edge Village in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born in Yorktown, Indiana on Monday, October 13, 1930, the son of Hugh E. Morris and Jessie (Lacy) Reynolds. Hugh attended Yorktown Schools and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1948. He moved to Muncie, Indiana and married Martha Fosnaugh, and raised their two children, Jim and Jama. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Hugh was owner and operator of Morris Carpets from the 1960s to 1990s. He also was a fifty-year member of the Muncie Masonic Lodge #333. For forty-eight of those years, he was Past Master, Secretary, Treasurer, and Superintendent of the Masonic Lodge. Hugh was Past Patron of the Eastern Star, and was a member of the Scottish Rite Temple in Indianapolis. He was also into woodworking for Masonic Lodge fundraisers. He loved fishing, and visiting at the lake in his spare time.
Survivors include one son, Jim Morris; one daughter, Jama McKee (husband, Ray); two brothers, John Morris (wife, Jo) of Yorktown and Bob Reynolds (wife, Judy) of Greenfield; grandchildren, Krysha Davidson, Kyle Morris, David McKee and Tommy McKee; thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; parents, Hugh Morris and Jessie Reynolds; and two sisters, Alberta Axx, and Judy Reynolds.
Services will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Masonic Lodge, 3685 North Shrine Drive, Muncie, Indiana 47303 OR the Garden of Gethsemane Methodist Church, 1201 West McGalliard Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020