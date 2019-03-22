|
|
Hugh R. Ferris
Muncie - Hugh R. Ferris, 94, retired banker and private pilot, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on March 18, 2019, at Signature Health Center.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on September 1, 1924, to John (Jack) O. Ferris and Veda Roller. He attended Muncie schools and graduated from Central High in 1941. The yearbook predicted he would be "our future millionaire." He began a financial career by working in his grandfather Henry Roller's fountain and candy store. He also had positions at the post office, Household Finance, as a state bank examiner and a teller at Merchants National Bank. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. In 1949, Hugh was recruited to help develop the new Industrial Trust & Savings Bank where he served as teller, head teller, auditor, trust officer, cashier, and secretary to the Board of Directors. Hugh was responsible for the physical property and his ability to repair almost anything mechanical earned him the unofficial title of "Building Engineer." On more than one occasion he chased down persons passing fraudulent checks. Hugh retired in 1981 as Senior Vice President of Operations between mergers from what was originally Industrial Trust & Savings Bank to NBD and Summit (now Chase Bank). Even after retirement, he stayed connected by renting personal office space above the Rivoli Theatre overlooking the property.
He served in the 99th Infantry from 1943 to 1946 in WWII and fought at the Battle of the Bulge. While stationed in Germany he continued lessons on his clarinet which he played in high school.
Friends and co-workers respected him for his vast knowledge on a variety of topics. Before the internet, a standard response to their inquiries was "ask Ferris." Local car dealers were eager for his business as his meticulously maintained vehicles generated a list of persons waiting on his trade-ins. The Ferris Fleet of vehicles included bicycles, motorcycles and airplanes. He earned a private pilot license after the war and his instrument rating when his daughter earned a pilot license and could fly as co-pilot. His hobbies included traveling, bowling and coffee meetings with other pilots and mechanics.
He was treasurer of Noon Optimist Club, member of Aircraft Owners and Pilots Assoc., Gethsemane United Methodist Church and Moose Lodge. Hugh served on the Muncie Police and Fire Merit Commission and was president of the National Association of Bankers and Comptrollers.
He met his wife Charlotte (Hale) while working as a teller at Merchants National Bank. They married on March 24, 1950, and had one daughter. They travelled throughout the United States, including Hawaii, Mexico, Canada and Europe. He enjoyed Big Band music, and they attended many community band performances.
Hugh is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, daughter Karen Bartling (Michael Costello), grandson Kris Bartling, and grand-daughter Kimberly Burns (Matthew). They have six great-grandchildren: Brandon, Nicholas and Logan Bartling; and Marie, Kori and Kendel Burns. Recent arrival Harper Jill Bartling makes five generations. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Monday, March 25, at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral services at @ 2 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home. Pastor Nancy Cole-Hunt from St. Paul's UMC will officiate. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Army and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 22, 2019