Hysel R. Costerison
Muncie - Hysel R. Costerison (Junior), 96, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born on June 11, 1923 in Muncie, the son of Hysel R and Nina J. Costerison.
Hysel was a World War II veteran in the United States Navy and after the service worked as a lather/carpenter until he retired in 1988. He married the love of his life, Mary C. Morrow on May 10, 1947.
He enjoyed playing golf, camping, and going fishing. He and his wife played cards and worked a lot of puzzles. Hysel loved his family and adored his grandchildren. Mr. Costerison was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Surviving are his four children, Richard Allen "Dick" Costerison, Sally Costerison, Mary Jane Roach, and Kathleen Helton all of Muncie; special daughter, Rhonda Nannie (Richard); nine grandchildren, Keyle Nitz (Matt), Lisa Springer, Corey Roach (Julie), Matthew Roach (fiancé, Kelley), Andy Roach (Sharon), Randy Roach, Michael Helton (fiancé, Amber), Celeste Calvert (Jeff), and George Helton (partner, Richard Terpstra); twenty two great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert Morrow; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Mary C. Costerison; two son-in-law's, Dave Roach and George Helton; daughter-in-law, Lana Costerison; two brothers; one sister-in-law; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law, two great-grandsons, and one nephew.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Gibson, Wilson's Hearing, and Kindred Care for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020