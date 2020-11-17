Ida Gibson
Muncie - Ida M. Gibson, 91, passed early Monday morning November 16, 2020 at the Waters of Muncie Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on March 4, 1929 in Monticello, Kentucky the daughter of William and Edna (Wright) West.
Ida attended Monticello Schools and later married the love of her life, Vernal Gibson on March 12, 1951 and he preceded her in death on September 12, 2001. Mrs. Gibson was a homemaker.
Survivors include, three daughters, Marilyn Clark (Elmer), LeVona "Penny" Caldwell (Dewey) and Angela Erhart (Terry), all of Muncie; three sons, Floyd West (Barbara) and Jerry Wayne Gibson, both of Muncie and Ricky Gibson (Kathy), Somerset, Kentucky; thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one sister; Minnie Walters, both of Jamestown, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 50 years, Vernal, she is preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.
Private graveside services will be held at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery Celebrant Craig Malone officiating. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice
