1/
Ida Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Gibson

Muncie - Ida M. Gibson, 91, passed early Monday morning November 16, 2020 at the Waters of Muncie Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on March 4, 1929 in Monticello, Kentucky the daughter of William and Edna (Wright) West.

Ida attended Monticello Schools and later married the love of her life, Vernal Gibson on March 12, 1951 and he preceded her in death on September 12, 2001. Mrs. Gibson was a homemaker.

Survivors include, three daughters, Marilyn Clark (Elmer), LeVona "Penny" Caldwell (Dewey) and Angela Erhart (Terry), all of Muncie; three sons, Floyd West (Barbara) and Jerry Wayne Gibson, both of Muncie and Ricky Gibson (Kathy), Somerset, Kentucky; thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one sister; Minnie Walters, both of Jamestown, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 50 years, Vernal, she is preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.

Private graveside services will be held at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery Celebrant Craig Malone officiating. Parson Mortuary Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved