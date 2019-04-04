Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
Ida Mae Brant Obituary
Ida Mae Brant

Muncie - Ida Mae Brant, 68, Muncie, passed away Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Ida was born Sunday, November 26, 1950, In Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Denny and Jesse Pearl (Patton) Delk. She lived and grew up in Pall Mall, Tennessee. Ida was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and grand dog, Charlie. Ida enjoyed her morning coffee with her sister and friends, and her evenings were spent at various Blue Grass music events.

Survivors include three sons, Dwayne Brant, Darrel Brant, and Anthony Brant; six grandchildren, Amanda (husband Justin) Ramsey, Alyssa Brant, Shelby Brant, Hope Brant, Anthony Brant, and Zachary Brant; four great-grandchildren, Brenna, Camryn, Malakai, and Maxine and a fifth great-grandbaby due in September; one sister, Helen Dowd; and one niece, Loretta Barley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Vernon Brant on March 7, 1998; and her longtime companion, Ronald Kissick.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 4, 2019
