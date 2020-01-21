|
Ida Mae Collins
Muncie - Ida Mae Collins, age 62, of Muncie, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, after a brief illness. Born March 5, 1957 in Birmingham, Alabama, she attended primary school in Birmingham and would later relocate and graduate from Muncie Central High School and attend Ball State University. Ida recently retired from Meijer Corporation after 22 years of dedicated service as a baker.
Survivors include: her sons Tommie S. (Alicia) Collins, Sr., of Indianapolis, Laurence "Ken" (Freda) Upchurch Collins, II, of Waldorf, MD and; her sisters, Willardean (K.T.) Williams and Lucille (Charles) Johnson, of Birmingham, AL, Annie Mae (Willie) Gholar, of Muncie, Sadie Bren of Prattville, AL, Josephine Kennedy of Atlanta, GA, best friend Paulette Warren and brother, David Wilson of Birmingham; and six grandchildren, Tommie (T.J.), Trajan, Lauren, Blake, Laurence Bryce and Lia.
She was preceded in death by: her parents Jessie Collins and Cora Ann Wilson; her lifelong companion Larry Upchurch; brothers Melvin Collins and Joseph Wilson and best friend Pauline Shaw.
Services will held at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 N. Macedonia, Ave, Muncie, on January 24, 2020, with viewing hours at 9:00 - 10:50 a.m., funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m.
Services have been entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020