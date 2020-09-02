1/1
Ila Pauline (Antrim) Rees
1934 - 2020
Ila Pauline (Antrim) Rees

Muncie - Ila Pauline (Antrim) Rees, 86, passed away at her home on September 1, 2020. She was born in Anderson, Indiana, April 24, 1934, the daughter of Marcus Eugene and Blanche Marie Jones Antrim.

She was a 1951 graduate of Daleville High School and received her Bachelors of Education from Ball State University. She was an elementary teacher for Daleville Schools for over 20 years. She was a member of the Daleville Christian Church and was instrumental in developing the daycare at the church. She worked as a tour escort for MGM travel for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors are her husband, Rex Rees of Muncie, children, Michael D. Rees (Vickie) of Daleville, Phillip J. Rees (Cheryl) of Deland, FL and Kristin Comp (Brendon) of Fishers, one brother, Lynn Antrim (Mary Kay) of Daleville, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Gary McManus officiating. Entombment will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie.

Friends may call from 5-8 Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Daleville Library.

Online Guestbook is available at, www.ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
or

