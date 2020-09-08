1/1
Ilah Ann Place
Ilah Ann Place

HARTFORD CITY - Ilah Ann Place, 78, passed away at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Heritage of Huntington Nursing Home.

She was born in Elwood, IN on January 31, 1942 to Walter E. Place and Anna M. (Majors) Place. Her parents preceded her in death.

Ilah graduated from Hartford City High School in 1960. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and she was devout in her faith and her volunteer work for the church. She ran New to You for years and loved to help others and cared deeply for her community. She was an amazing woman and never met a stranger, if you were her friend you had a friend for life. She was well loved and respected by all that knew her and she was fiercely independent. Ilah loved to read and she read all types of books. She liked to crochet and knit. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother and she treasured spending time with her family.

Ilah will be sadly missed by her children, Casey (husband, Gary) Morrison of Marion and Michael (wife, Melissa) McIntire of Montpelier; grandchildren, Erin (husband, Travis) Roush, Emily (husband, Adam) Swagger, Kaitlyn (husband, Adam) Ort, Candace McIntire (companion, Kevin McCaffery), Chantelle McIntire and Colten Eakins; 11 great-grandchildren.

Ilah is also preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Ann McIntire who passed on May 22, 1962.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, September 11, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 and from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.

Our funeral home and staff recommend everyone visiting our facility and the church follow rules and regulations handed down from the CDC concerning Covid-19. Mask are required.

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences to the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in the form of Mass.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
