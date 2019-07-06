Imogene Thomas



Muncie - Imogene Thomas, affectionately known as "Imy","Mert" or "Cookie", 90, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.



She was born on January 3, 1929 in Connersville, the daughter of Raymond and Mildred (Robeson) Gulley. She was lovingly raised by her mom and step-dad, Theodore Bex and moved to Muncie when she was 3 years old where she attended Muncie Schools. She was also affectionately known by her step-dad as "Midget".



Imogene worked at Murphy's Supermarket, Wise and Marsh, for a total of 35 years, retiring in 2006. She was a member and past president of the Pilot Club of Muncie, the Teacher's Bowling League and the Euchre Club.



Imy was an avid crafter and loved to paint on wood; loved going to the casinos and Las Vegas and was an avid bingo player. Above all, she was a "character" and a people person who loved to talk, laugh and have a good time. She loved everyone and everyone loved her.



Survivors include one daughter, Cathy Thomas of Muncie; two sons, Jeff Thomas (wife, Rhonda) of Yorktown and Lenny Thomas (wife, Tammy) of Muncie; two granddaughters, Amy Cameron and Michelle Thomas; two great-granddaughters, Alecia Cameron and Ayra Thomas; one brother, Donald Bex and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-dad, Theodore Bex; one brother, Edmond Gulley; and two sisters, Gwendolyn Holten and Sarah Crump.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Reverend Philip Rogers officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Dale Cemetery, 801 N. Gregg Road, Connersville.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019.



Memorial contributions may be directed to A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303 or Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.



The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Heart to Heart Hospice staff and Bethel Pointe staff for the excellent care they provided to Imy.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeskmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on July 6, 2019