Imogene Winningham
Gaston - Imogene Winningham, 89, of Gaston, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Alexandria Care Center in Alexandria, Indiana.
Imogene was born on February 16, 1931 in Pall Mall, TN to the late Harrison David and Mertie (York) Patton. Imogene married Donald Winningham on March 10, 1947 and they were married 54 years before his death in 2001. Imogene worked for Essex Wire and had also worked for Douglas Eaton Furniture. She was a member of the Alexandria Eagles Lodge 1771 and the Gaston American Legion. Imogene enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family.
Imogene is survived by five daughters, Joyce Hiatt, Betty Smith (husband Smoke), Cecely Johnson (husband David), Virginia Cleland (husband Glenn) and Donna Lucas (fiancé Richard Lawson); 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Winningham; grandson, Scott Hiatt; and son-in-law, Fred Hiatt.
A funeral to celebrate Imogene's life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Pastor John Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel. Face masks will be required and available at the door.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Gaston United Methodist Church Food Pantry in memory of Imogene.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Imogene's life with her family and community.