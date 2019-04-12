|
Muncie- Ina Vickie (Branum) Patterson, 56, went to be with Jesus late Tuesday evening, April 9, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1963 in Anderson, the daughter of Billy Branum and Nellie O. (Garrett) Branum-Anderson.
Ina graduated from Southside High School in 1982. Later she would work for Hunnicutt's Dairy Bar in Muncie. She attended the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church, she enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Mostly, Ina loved being a grandma to Anthony.
Survivors include her, two sons, Anthony Patterson, Jr. (wife-Nikki) and Luke Patterson, both of Muncie; one grandson, Anthony; three sisters, Jeannie Weightman (husband-David), Brownsburg, Cathie Dempsey (husband-David), Muncie and Melissa Emerick (fiancé-John), Woodland, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Tony Patterson, Sr., her parents; one niece, Heather Claypool.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor James O. McCowan officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Mt. Olive Freewill Baptist Church located at 7500 N. Wheeling, Muncie, IN 47304, from 11:00 A.M. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 12, 2019