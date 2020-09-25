1/1
Inez Dell Reasoner
1922 - 2020
Inez Dell Reasoner

Montpelier - Inez Dell Reasoner, 98, of Muncie, IN, formerly of Montpelier, IN, passed away at 12:30 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her son's residence in Muncie, IN. She was born on Monday, July 24, 1922, in Gaston, IN. She married Harold Fay "Jack" Reasoner in 1951 in Gaston, IN. Inez was born and raised in Gaston, IN. with her best friends Elinor Keller Ritchie, Martha Dean Boyle Nickey, Gladys and Louise Herrold. Inez was a graduate of Gaston High school and had also attended Ball State Teachers College with honors. Her first job was with AAA and she was able to travel the country. She taught at Harrison school in Gaston and met her husband there. Inez was known as Inie to most. She owned and operated Reasoner's half hour laundry in Montpelier, IN. for over 50 years. She was a very active member of the Bethel Center Church of the Brethren in Hartford City where she was a Sunday school teacher, a member of the Dinner Bell Band, ISTA, and BPW. She enjoyed playing the piano.

She will be sadly missed by her Son - Richard Michael (Fiancé- Myra Sutton) Reasoner, Muncie, IN, Step Daughter - Sharon Kay Reasoner Burns, Fancy Gap, VA, Grandchildren - Dustin Michael (Heather) Reasoner, Hartford City, IN, Shane Michael (Errica) Reasoner, Anderson, IN, Amy Rachel ( Fiancé-Jon Staxx) Reasoner, Indianapolis, IN, Chad Lee Wright, Pendelton, IN, 11 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, Step Grandchildren- Jennifer Burns Hair, Dallas, TX, Christopher Burns, Orlando, FL, John Patrick Burns III, Ft. Wayne, IN, Niece - Dierdre Dell Dowling Kirkaldy, Niece - Kelly Kay Kirkaldy (Tom) Smoot, Niece - Linda Kirkaldy (Craig) Murdock, and Nephew - Bradly Kevin (Brenda) Kirkaldy.

She was preceded in death by her Husband - Harold Fay "Jack" Reasoner, Father - Billy Brian Boyle, Mother - Iza (Hazelbaker) Boyle, Sister- Marcella Mae Boyle Kirkaldy, Grandchild - Stacy Lynn Reasoner, Granddaughter- Lori Dawn Reasoner, and Daughter in Law- Kathy Sue (Wright) Reasoner.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Bethel Center Church of the Brethren St. Rd. 26 W Hartford City, IN. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

A service to celebrate her life will follow at Bethel Center Church of the Brethren at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with Pastor Ellen Adney officiating. Interment will follow in the Elizabethtown Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that everyone please practice social distancing while in the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Glancy Funeral Homes Walker Chapel
SEP
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bethel Center Church of the Brethren
SEP
30
Service
02:00 PM
Bethel Center Church of the Brethren
