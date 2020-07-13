Inez Johnson
Fishers - Inez Marie Johnson met face to face with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 11, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born on July 24, 1926 in Muncie, IN to Ralph and Jeannet Strahan. After World War II, she married Joseph Johnson for 57 years, raising their children in Muncie, and attending St. Lawrence Catholic church.
She attended Muncie Central, Ball Memorial Hospital's Licensed Practical Nursing School, and worked in the inhalation therapy department at Ball Hospital and later becoming a registered therapist. After retiring, and the death of Joe, she lived with her daughter until 2019, while attending and becoming a member of Glad Tidings Church.
Inez loved playing guitar and singing with her sister at various venues in her early life. She devoted much of her time volunteering to serve meals at St. Lawrence, camping, crocheting, baking cookies, and volunteering at Glad Tidings church. Inez was a loving, caring mother-grandmother, the Matriarch of the Johnsons, a mentor, refuge for many, confidante, feisty woman, even to the end of her life! She was dearly loved!!
Inez is survived by her children J. Edward Johnson (wife- Carolyn), James P. Johnson (wife- Jennifer), and Christopher P. Johnson (wife- Christy), 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, multiple dear nieces and nephews. Inez also is survived by 2 loving sisters, Georginia Hart, Farmland, IN and Nancy Ramsey, Yorktown, IN.
Inez was preceded in death by her loving Husband, Joseph E. Johnson, daughter, Ann E. Johnson, Parents Ralph and Jeannet Strahan, siblings, Rose Bundy, Budd Strahan, Richard Strahan.
Funeral services will be held at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God 3001 Burlington, Muncie, IN 47303 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Joshua Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at Glad Tidings from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
