Iona Jones
Muncie - Mrs. Iona Jones, 91, a lifelong resident of Muncie, passed peacefully on June 26, 2020, in Plainfield after a change in health.
Iona was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Lancaster, OH, a daughter of the late Bill and Florence Ford. She married Albert Jones. He preceded her in death.
Iona was a founding member of the Gamma Beta Chapter of the Pi Omicron National Sorority. She was a friend to many special people. Iona started her professional life at Bell Telephone Company after graduating from Muncie Central High School. She retired from Ball State University after over 25 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Michael (Jane) Jones, Mark "Mort" (Mary) Jones, and Marcia (Dennis) Felkner; grandchildren, Allison (Sean) Phillips, Andrea (fiancé, Mike Lokai) McCloskey, Katie Jones, Albert "AJ" Jones, Aaron (Katrina) Felkner, Heidi (Brad) Dovin, and Bryce (Ashley) Felkner; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Thomas Phillips, Gabe and Josh Simmons, Jonathan and Matthew Felkner, Noah Dovin, and Maci Lokai; and several nieces and nephews, sorority sisters, and a special friend.
Family and friends will gather Tues., June 30, 2020, for visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie. Final care of Iona has been entrusted to the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign her online register and leave a personal message.
Memorial contributions in Iona's memory may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC, 20090-1891.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.