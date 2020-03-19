Services
Irene Bell, 90, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Waters Edge in Muncie, Indiana.

Irene was born on Friday, November 22, 1929, in Pall Mall, Tennessee to Paul Williams and Gertie (Stonecipher) Williams. She moved to Muncie, Indiana, when she was seventeen years old. Irene took a job at Ball Corporation. She worked and finished her education at Central High School. Later, she worked as the secretary for Garrett Auto Sales for twenty-seven years. She married Leslie Lowell Bell on March 19, 1951, and they shared sixty-nine wonderful years together. Together, they attended Apache Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Irene's life was centered around her family. She loved her children and grandchildren. She loved going to church, and loved going back home to Tennessee to visit family.

Irene is survived by her husband, Leslie; two sons, Leslie Paul Bell and Jeffrey Bell; one daughter, Margaret Green (husband, Tim); two sisters, Marveline Garrett and Pauline Bilbrey (husband, Herbert); eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack and D.M. Williams; and two sisters, Sarah Jennings and Lorine Sparks.

Services will be held for Irene at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Reverend Steven Clemmons will be officiating.

Family and friends may call from 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to: , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46209-4830.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
