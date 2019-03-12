|
|
Iris Bennett
Albany - Iris Bennett, age 95, Albany, died Sunday March 10, 2019 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Born in Dunkirk on November 12, 1923, she was a graduate of Dunkirk High School and Ambers Beauty School. She was a hair stylist at Earl Manor's barber shop in Albany before starting her own business, Iris' Beauty Shop, that she operated until retiring. She was a member of Albany United Methodist Church and Professional Women. Iris loved knitting, crocheting, oil painting, and was a wonderful seamstress.
Survivors include a daughter: Cheryl Gray (husband: Marty E.), Muncie; two grandchildren: Teresa Sunday (husband: Derrell), Jeffrey Brown, and a great-grandson: Austyn Brown.
She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, Roger "Keith" Bennett; two sons: Jeffrey R. Bennett and Alan L. Bennett; her parents: William & Rose (Dawson) Miller; a brother: John C. Miller, and two sisters: Rose Foorman Miller and LaGretta Heller.
Private family services will be held at Strong Cemetery with burial to follow. There will be no public services.
Memorials may be sent to Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 277, Albany, IN 47320; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 12, 2019