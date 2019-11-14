|
|
Irma Lee Stewart
Union City, IN - Irma Lee Parton, 71, of Hagerstown, IN (formally of Union City, Indiana), passed away Tuesday November 12 at IU Methodist Hospital. She was born in Muncie Indiana on October 20, 1948 to Clyde A. and Arabelle E. (Wright) Parton. Irma attended school at Muncie Central. She was married to Kenneth L. Stewart and had two children Chuck and Tina. She was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, The and the American Legion Post #158 in Union City Indiana, as well as a member of the Women's Color Guard for many years. She worked at Anchor Hocking in Winchester In, Triangle Pacific, Trout wines and Save-A-Lot all in Union City Indiana for many years before retiring. She was quite the people person, loved making people smile and was according to many friends/family, a modern day Florence Nightingale, always willing to lend a hand to help someone. She loved her grandbabies so very much, calling them her babies even though they were taller than her. The last two and a half years though was a journey for Irma. In 2017 she went through a left lung transplant at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. It was not an easy road traveled but through the medical hands of the many members of her transplant team it became her success. She was given many ups and downs in the journey but she with her determination, love and will to live she fought through the many battles that she was handed. Her only wish was to ride a bicycle again, fortunately she was able to. She was elated to peddle that bike. She also loved helping to serve those in need at The Lords Supper Soup kitchen with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved nature, her family and many friends. In her final moments she was surrounded and wrapped in the love of her family and her 7N family at IU Methodist Hospital. The strength, compassion, and knowledge of the Doctors, Nurses, Techs, OT, PT, Pharmacists, Respiratory Therapists, Social Workers and Nutritionists was never taken for granted by Irma, she cherished their care. Through her two and a half year journey through transplant those from the teams listed above touched her heart and shined through in her final day as they welcomed her from ICU to 7N to spend her final hours surrounded by the same love of those mentioned above who traveled through her journey at Methodist. She was able to hear her the voices of those surrounding her while being given the comfort that she deserved and to rest peacefully. Irma is survived by her daughter Tina LeMaster (Shane) of Hagerstown, IN and her son Charles Stewart (Kathy) of Fort Wayne, IN. Five grandchildren Ashley, Brooke-Lyn, Hunter, Christopher and Derek (spouses), three great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Staton of Fort Wayne, IN and Marilyn Hall of Texas, One brother Cliff Mathews (Janet) of Muncie, IN. Many nieces and nephews, as well as many cherished friends. Irma was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Carolyn Parker, brother-in-law Jim Staton.
A service to celebrate Irma's life will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Chapel of Union City, IN. Burial will follow in New Lisbon Cemetery of Union City, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 18th, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Foundation PO Box 441683 Indianapolis, IN 46244. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
