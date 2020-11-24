Iva N. (Linebaugh) Lindsey



96, died at 4:00am Saturday, November 21, 2020. Iva was born April 25, 1924 at home on her family's farm at Ellerton, Ohio. She was the tenth of fifteen children born to Jesse and Carrie (Phillabaum) Linebaugh. Iva was a farm girl who loved working with her father hoeing corn and planting their crops. She also had fond memories of making apple butter over an outdoor fire and helping with all the fruit and vegetable canning that had to be done for their family. Iva graduated from Jefferson Township High School (Montgomery County, Ohio) in 1942. She worked at Monarch Marking in Dayton until she was married on July 30, 1944 to Carl B. Lindsey. She and Carl had been introduced by her best friend and Carl's cousin, Nell Lindsey Furlong. After Carl's service in World War II, they lived for a short time in Preble County, Ohio. Carl then decided to re-enlist in the Army and Iva became an Army wife for the next twenty years. They were stationed in Arkansas, Colorado, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Maryland, as well as France and Germany. They and their family had many interesting experiences in those years. After Carl's retirement from the Army, they lived for a short time in Eaton, Ohio before moving to Indiana where Carl worked at Richmond State Hospital and they lived in a house on one of the State Hospital Farms. Once her children were older, Iva went to work at Reid Memorial Hospital and several nursing homes in the area. She retired in 1989 and enjoyed a long retirement. Iva is survived by her children, Carl B. Lindsey, Jr. of Richmond, IN, Catherine Grimes of Lynn, IN, Lois Martin of Richmond, IN, Kenneth (Michelle) Lindsey of Lambertville, MI, Roger (Lisa) Lindsey of Crawfordville, FL, Karen Lindsey of New Paris, OH, and Janice (Tom) Jervis of Marion, IN; dear grandchildren, Betty Grimes of Muncie, IN, James (Karen) Grimes of Farmland, IN, Benjamin Lindsey of Southfield, MI, Christopher (Stefanie) Lindsey of Toledo, OH, Joseph (Megan) Lindsey of Sylvania, OH, Robert Lindsey of Toledo, OH, Michael (Elizabeth) Lindsey of Tallahassee, FL, Matthew Lindsey of Tallahassee, FL, and Kristen Lindsey of New Paris, OH. Also beloved great grandchildren, Alexis Grimes, Cody Grimes, Casey Yost, Aiden Stevens, Ramona Lindsey, Ruby Lindsey, Eliza Lindsey, Oliver Lindsey, Lauren Lindsey, Caleb Lindsey, Iva Lindsey, Samuel Lindsey, Wyatt Lindsey, and Bonnie Lindsey. Iva also had several step-grandchildren including Allen (Nicole) Stinson, Vance Stinson, Ty (Amy) Stinson, Alice (James) Isaacs, Robert (Gail) Grimes, Brandon (Joleen) Gant, and Bryan (Christen) Gant; her step great-grandchildren include Colton Stinson, Lily Stinson, Crystal English, Sonny Gant, and Charlee Gant. Iva is also survived by her brother, Harry (Marianne) Linebaugh of Farmersville, OH, and her sister-in-law, Donna Linebaugh of Germantown, OH. She had many nieces and nephews. Iva was preceded in death by her husband, Carl in 1994, her father, Jesse in 1972, and her mother, Carrie in 1973. Her siblings who preceded her are Mary Jane Linebaugh, Clarence (Luella) Linebaugh, Jesse (Cornelia) Linebaugh, Clara Jane (Russell) Long, Lawrence Linebaugh, John (Alice) Linebaugh, Edith Mae Linebaugh, Mildred Linebaugh, Fay (Martin) Overholser, William (Charlene) Linebaugh, James (Rita) Linebaugh, Charles (Catherine) Linebaugh, and Darrell Linebaugh. Iva also lost several nieces and nephews including two who were especially close to her, Bonnie (Dave) Smalley and Daniel Lipps. In addition, Iva lost two daughters-in-law, Rita Lindsey and Robbin Lindsey and two sons-in-law, Wilson Grimes and Steven Martin. Iva's family was very important to her. Friends may call on the family from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35, West Alexandria. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.









