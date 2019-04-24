|
|
Ivis Marie (Roysden) Lyons
Muncie - Ivis Marie (Roysden) Lyons, a long-time resident of Muncie, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday the 20th of April, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Born in 1934, in Fentress County Tennessee, she enjoyed cooking for neighbors, family, friends, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Lyons and son, Glen Smith as well as her 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Ivis is survived by her daughter, Marianne Smith Lykins, son-in-law, Gary Vernon Lykins, grand-daughters Charmaine Lykins and Becky Lykins Shorey, grand-sons Gary Lykins and Derrick Lykins and 12 great- grandchildren and 1 great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Denny Helton and Rev. John Paul Helton officiating.
Visitation will be at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m.
Burial will immediately follow the service at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019