J. Marie (Cecil) Coughlin
Dunkirk, IN. - J. Marie (Cecil) Coughlin, 97, longtime Dunkirk resident, died peacefully, after a brief hospice stay in Minnesota. She has lived for the last 9 years at SummerWood of Chanhassen in Minnesota, where she received wonderful and supportive care. Marie grew up in Albany, Indiana and attended school there. She moved to Dunkirk, Indiana in 1940, the year that she and husband, Ernie were married. He preceded her in death in 2008. They had been active members of Mt. Tabor Methodist Church, Lions Club and volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital. After retirement, they enjoyed spending winters in Florida. When their daughters were young, they enjoyed family time at their small cabin in northern Indiana. At SummerWood, she enjoyed playing cards, games, and especially, bingo with her friends and neighbors. Marie delighted in finding a bargain. She was a woman that said it like it was, while being strong, kind and caring. When her vision became impaired she spent many pleasurable hours listening to audio books, supplied by the Minnesota Society for the Blind. She loved and was loved by her family. Marie is survived by daughters: Karen Coughlin Dee, Chaska, MN; Patrice Shores, (Dale), Muncie; son-in-law, Dick Mathieson, Fort Wayne, IN; grandchildren: Lori Dee Reeburgh, (Scott),Vancouver, WA; Kristen Dee Tierney, (Cronin), Portland, OR; Richard Mathieson, (Shawn), Cookeville, TN; Christian Mathieson, Fort Wayne, IN; Kevin Shores, Vacaville, CA; great grandchildren: Jack & Claire Reeburgh; Cameron, Aynslee & Wesley Tierney; Ashlynn & Kaitlyn Mathieson; Madison & Aiden Shores, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Ernie, preceding her in death was daughter, Delane Coughlin Mathieson, and son in law, L. Richard "Dick" Dee. Also, parents, Ruth Davis Cecil, and Wilbur B. Cecil, and all of her siblings-- brothers, Francis, Robert, Junior, & Paul; and sisters, Loretta Collins & Betty Cole. She will be missed.Visitation will be held at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel, 221 S. Main St., Dunkirk, IN 47336 on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 from 10-11 AM. Procession to IOOF Cemetery in Dunkirk will begin at 11:00 AM with Graveside services to follow -- all are welcome. Should friends desire, Marie suggested memorials be made to: SummerWood of Chanhassen, 525 Lake Dr. Chanhassen, MN 55317 Or Minnesota Society for the Blind 2200 University Ave., West Saint Paul, MN 55114. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on June 19, 2019