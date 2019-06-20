Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Arthur Eugene Hathaway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jack Arthur Eugene Hathaway Obituary
Jack Arthur Eugene Hathaway

Muncie - Jack Arthur Eugene Hathaway, 91, of Muncie, passed away on June 17, 2019. Jack was born in Indianapolis, to the late Frank and Catherine (Wilson) Hathaway. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army/Air Force in 1941 and worked as an engine specialist. In 1948, he moved to Muncie. He worked as an automotive salesman for a total of 54 years; primarily for Muncie Auto Sales. Jack was a member of the Muncie Moose Lodge #33 as well as the Muncie Eagles Lodge. Jack enjoyed spending time with his children as well as fishing, golfing, and watching horse-racing.

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Bonnie Hathaway, Leonna Hathaway, Melanie Wassermann, and Michael Hathaway; siblings: Patricia (Mike) Dague, Sandy (Larry) Helms, and Max (Susie) Zimmerman; 5 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Billie Marie (Davids) Hathaway and brother, Robert Hathaway.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Delaware County, Indiana: [email protected], or call (765) 287-0041, or contribute to P.O. Box 176, Muncie, Indiana, 47308. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now