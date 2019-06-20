|
|
Jack Arthur Eugene Hathaway
Muncie - Jack Arthur Eugene Hathaway, 91, of Muncie, passed away on June 17, 2019. Jack was born in Indianapolis, to the late Frank and Catherine (Wilson) Hathaway. Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army/Air Force in 1941 and worked as an engine specialist. In 1948, he moved to Muncie. He worked as an automotive salesman for a total of 54 years; primarily for Muncie Auto Sales. Jack was a member of the Muncie Moose Lodge #33 as well as the Muncie Eagles Lodge. Jack enjoyed spending time with his children as well as fishing, golfing, and watching horse-racing.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Bonnie Hathaway, Leonna Hathaway, Melanie Wassermann, and Michael Hathaway; siblings: Patricia (Mike) Dague, Sandy (Larry) Helms, and Max (Susie) Zimmerman; 5 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Billie Marie (Davids) Hathaway and brother, Robert Hathaway.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics of Delaware County, Indiana: [email protected], or call (765) 287-0041, or contribute to P.O. Box 176, Muncie, Indiana, 47308. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 20, 2019