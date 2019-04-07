|
Jack Baker
Grimsley - Jack Baker, age 65 of Grimsley, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at his Home. The family received friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM central time at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. A Military Service was held at 7:45 PM central time provided by American Legion Post 137. He is survived by his: Son, Jack "Jackie" Baker; Daughter, Kimberly Bilbrey and husband Darrell; Six Grandchildren, Tya, Hayley, Jessica, Dana, Angela & Jackie; Four Great Grandchildren, Noah, Kennedy, Scottie & Paisley; Brother, Charles Baker and wife Sharron; Sisters, Vicky Brumble & Becky Baker. He is preceded in death by his: Father, Charles Patrick Baker; Mother, Theodora (Sites) Baker and one Infant Brother. Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown, Tennessee in charge of Services for Jack Baker of Grimsley, Tennessee.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 7, 2019