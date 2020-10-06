Jack Broadwater
Muncie - Jack Broadwater, 79, passed away on Sunday evening, October 4, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Born in Muncie on October 25, 1940 to Ralph H. and Georgia (Zech) Broadwater.
Jack was a life long Muncie resident and a 1958 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He was a man who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, woodworking and drawing. Jack was an avid animal lover. He was employed by Warner Gear (Borg Warner) for 47 years, retiring in 2006. He was employed by Jack and Norma Jean Brammer for 15 years in the 50's, 60's and 70's. Jack was a member of the Local 287 and Moose Lodge #33. He bowled in a Warner Gear league for over 30 years.
Jack is survived by his daughter Melissa (Brandon) Schimmel of Baltimore, OH; his granddaughter Lillian Schimmel of Baltimore, OH; sister-in-law Carol Broadwater; nephew Steven Broadwater of Carmel; niece Laura Kafka of Lebanon, IN and his friend and former spouse Gayle Broadwater of Farmland. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Terre Broadwater and a nephew Jason Broadwater.
Funeral Services for Jack will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the services at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com
