1/1
Jack Broadwater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Broadwater

Muncie - Jack Broadwater, 79, passed away on Sunday evening, October 4, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Born in Muncie on October 25, 1940 to Ralph H. and Georgia (Zech) Broadwater.

Jack was a life long Muncie resident and a 1958 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He was a man who loved his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, woodworking and drawing. Jack was an avid animal lover. He was employed by Warner Gear (Borg Warner) for 47 years, retiring in 2006. He was employed by Jack and Norma Jean Brammer for 15 years in the 50's, 60's and 70's. Jack was a member of the Local 287 and Moose Lodge #33. He bowled in a Warner Gear league for over 30 years.

Jack is survived by his daughter Melissa (Brandon) Schimmel of Baltimore, OH; his granddaughter Lillian Schimmel of Baltimore, OH; sister-in-law Carol Broadwater; nephew Steven Broadwater of Carmel; niece Laura Kafka of Lebanon, IN and his friend and former spouse Gayle Broadwater of Farmland. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Terre Broadwater and a nephew Jason Broadwater.

Funeral Services for Jack will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the services at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved