Jack Browning
Muncie - Jack Browning, 69, of Muncie, passed away December 1, 2019. He was born April 25, 1950 in Muncie to the late Omer and Helen (Snodgrass) Browning. Jack had worked for the Muncie Star Press for over fifty years delivering papers to the citizens of Muncie.
Jack is survived by his sons, Raymon Browning, Jason Cash and Jerry Browning; seven grandchildren; sister, Nancy Borton; brothers, Steve and Terry Browning; nephew, Stephen Borton.
He is preceded in death by two wives, Joanna Browning and Cheryl Browning; his parents.
Cremation is taking place with a gathering of friends and family at a later date. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019