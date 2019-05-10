|
|
Jack E. Atkinson
Hartford City - Jack E. Atkinson, 88, passed away at 1:20 a.m. May 8, 2019 at Wesleyan Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion.
He was born in Hartford City on May 18, 1930 to Joseph C. Atkinson and Dortha May (Boots) Atkinson. His parents preceded him in death.
Jack married Fern (McKillip) on October 8, 1950 at Methodist Church in Gaston.
He served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1954. He was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church and the Matthews Masonic Lodge F & A.M. He retired in 1991 from Brodericks in Muncie after 38 years of service. He also farmed most of his life.
He was an avid woodworker and even made his own casket. He loved to travel and fishing.
Jack will be sadly missed by his children, Connie J. Bell of Hartford City, Jack (wife, Kristy) Atkinson Jr. of Warrenton, Missouri, Debra A. (husband, Tom) Clayborn of Cocoa Beach, FL and Kathleen Neal of Hartford City; 7 grandchildren, Scott Ruble, Lacey Montgomery, Andrew (wife, Kristie) Morehouse, Kiley Neal. Jamee Sue Melton, Zachary Atkinson and Zane Atkinson; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph A. Atkinson of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home. There will also be a Masonic Service at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2018 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Elizabethtown Cemetery with Military Honors by the Dunkirk American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Elizabethtown Cemetery, 1441 West 400 South, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be made to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on May 10, 2019