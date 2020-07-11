Jack Franklin (Jackie) Hammond



Albany - Jack Franklin (Jackie) Hammond, 64, of Redkey, IN, passed unexpectedly Thursday, July 9, 2020 peacefully while in the company of family members at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. Jack was born in Muncie, IN, a son of Mary Jane (Ratcliff) and Jack Leroy Hammond. He was a 1974 graduate of Redkey High School and dedicated over 40 years to servicing glass lehrs. Jack loved music, vehicles, 4 wheeling, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, going to his cabin, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his parents Jack and Mary Jane Hammond, wife Billie Hammond, son Travis Hammond (wife Suzanne), daughter Taran Edwards (husband Lee), 2 brothers; Charles Hammond (wife Cathy),Jeff Hammond, several beloved grandchildren; Jackson, Gracie, Matthew, Jenson, & Jearson, many nieces and nephews, and mentee Brandy Daniels. Jack was preceded in death by his brother Steve Hammond. Friends are invited to call Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 11-1 at Meacham Funeral Service in Albany, IN. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Marion Donathan officiating. Burial will be held in Pennville IOOF Cemetery, Pennville, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Meacham Funeral Service.









