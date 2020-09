Or Copy this URL to Share

(Jake) 74 transition peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2020 Viewing will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10am to 11am. At Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave. Service will be at 11am, with Pastor Larry McCoy. Committal service will take place at Marion National Cemetery for his Military Honors. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









