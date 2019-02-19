Jack L. Carnes



Muncie - Jack L. Carnes, 85, passed away on February 15, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born on January 13, 1934 in Muncie, the son of Otto and Clara Carnes.



Jack attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952. After high school, Jack joined the United States Army where he honorably served his country as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He was employed at Universal Electric in Muncie and Ralph David in Anderson. Jack retired from the Muncie Fire Department in 1995 after twenty-seven years of service.



Jack loved sports, especially baseball, golf and bowling. He was a member of the Eagles, Maplewood Golf Course and the V.F.W Post 651. Jack loved spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include two children, Joey Carnes and Teresa Carnes; step-children, Jackie G. Shafer (wife, Jeanna), Teresa Shafer, Tim Shafer (wife, Felita), and Mark Shafer; grandchildren, Jennifer VanElk (husband, Steve), Kylie Davis (husband, Rick), Elaine Bell (husband, Kevin) and Goeffery Shafer (wife, Shannon) and several other grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Lambert (husband, Robert) and Phyllis Jordan (husband, Earl); and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Carnes; son, Jackie Carnes; daughter, Michelle Ann Carnes; and one brother, Billy Carnes.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie with full military honors provided by the Veterans of Delaware County.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 or one hour prior to services on Friday.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to , Memorial & Honor Gifts, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or to the Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349, www.munciemission.org.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary