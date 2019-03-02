|
|
Jack L. Jones
Upland - October 16, 1938 - March 1, 2019
Jack L. Jones, 80, died early Friday morning, March 1, 2019, in University Nursing Center, Upland. He was born in Decatur, the son of the late Florence (Jones) Hershey.
Jack graduated from Hartford City High School in 1959 and served in the United States Army.
He married Linda Lynn on November 26, 1966. She survives.
Mr. Jones was formerly employed with St. Joe Paper Company, Hartford City; Westinghouse, Muncie, for 10 years; and Hartford City Marsh for 30 years. He attended Epworth United Methodist Church and was a member of the Matthews Lions Club for 35 years. He enjoyed working, mowing the yard, and bowling.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, Linda, survivors include a son: Michael (Chris) Jones, Horn Lake, Mississippi; a daughter: Jennifer Jones, Matthews; a sister: Pamela (Rev. John) Van Haneghan, Fairbanks, Alaska; two grandchildren: Carl (Liz) Wright and Charmaine Wright; and two great grandchildren: Jaina and Bobby.
Graveside service and burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Matthews Lions Club, P.O. Box 55, Matthews, Indiana, 46957 or to the Marion - Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 2, 2019