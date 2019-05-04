|
|
Jack L. Mitchener
Muncie - Jack L. Mitchener 81 passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at 3:15 pm at IU Ball memorial hospital on April 29th. Jack was born at home October 26, 1937, the son of Paul an Ruth (Clock) Mitchener. He was a graduate of Jefferson high school. He served in the US Army from 1960-1962. He retired from Borg Warner Automotive in Muncie after 25 yrs. (survivors) his wife of 49 an half years Virginia (Boyle) Mitchener of Muncie. His sister Geraldine Howard of Upland. Betty Powers of Muncie. Brother-in-law Robert White of Fairmount. Sister an brother-in-law Ron an Genie Bowers of Linton. An several nieces an nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents Paul an Ruth Mitchener, Charles an June Mitchener. Roger Jessup, Karen Jessup, Bill Jessup. John Powers an Phyllis White. His in laws Jim an Geneva Boyle. Russell an Georgia Miller. Larry an Ann Mccrary an Shan Bowers. There will be no showing at Jack's Request. Any contributions can be sent to Veterans Affairs or the Muncie humane Society.
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 5, 2019