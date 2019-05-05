|
|
Jack L. Schaubut
Muncie - Age 88, passed away on November 11, 2018 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Jack was born January 29, 1930 in Muncie to the late Robert and Iris (Leonard) Schaubut. He was a 1948 graduate of Muncie Central High School. Jack went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Germany. He was a Fireman for the Muncie Fire Department for 35 years before his retirement in 1991. He also played baseball for Midwest Towel in his younger years. Jack was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing cards.
Jack is survived by six nieces, Avonna White (husband Jim), Marsha Day, Debbie Reece (husband Ed), Teresa Deeds (Husband Jerry), Donna Koger (husband Dave), and Tina Meyer (husband Randy); a nephew, Donald Morgan Jr. (wife Raena); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by twin sisters, Velma Morgan and Thelma Stephenson; and a niece, Vickie Glaser.
A Graveside service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastors Woody and Emily Sears will officiate. Muncie Fire Department will stand guard. And the Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard will conduct military honors. Burial of Jack's ashes will follow in the cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gant Funeral Homes. The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jack's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019