Jack Lee Fish (91) of Anderson, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2020. He now resides with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, whom he loved and served throughout his life. He was born to John and Dora Belle (Turpin) Fish on December 4, 1928, in Moonsville, Indiana. He married Melba Ileen Allee on July 9, 1950.
After graduating from Anderson High School in 1946, Jack completed a four year apprenticeship course in tool making while working at Delco Remy. He retired from Delco Remy as a machine designer after 46 years. He then worked as a designer at Multiple Engineering for 4 years.
He was a faithful member of Parkview Wesleyan Church in Chesterfield. He served his church in many ways, including helping build the church building, driving the church bus, maintaining grounds and facility, serving on the church board, and helping in any way needed. He was always willing to help anyone who needed his help.
Jack is survived by his wife, Melba, a son, David Lee (Janet) Fish of Avon, IN, and three daughters, Norma Jean (John) Atkinson of Delphi, IN, Rebecca Sue (Dean) Knotts of Alexandria, IN, and Nicole Renee (Tony) Clifford of Tipton, IN. He has 8 grandchildren, Brian Fish, Melissa Boggs and Matthew Atkinson, Shanna Herren and Mitchell Knotts, and Jacob, Grace, and Cassidy Clifford, as well as three great-grandchildren, Xander Herren and Hannah and Joseph "Ike" Boggs. He is also survived by twin sisters, Glea (Dan) Delffs and Bea Carraher, and many neices and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sisters, Hattie Arlene Harris, Ruth Smith, Jacqueline DeLong, and his brother Ted Fish.
Because of Covid-19, we will be having a private funeral for family only at the church, officiated by Rev. Jeremy Arminger and Dr. Jim Lo. We will be planning a Celebration of Jack's life at a later date. Ballard and Sons Funeral Home of Daleville are assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Wesleyan Church, 27 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, IN 46017.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020