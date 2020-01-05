|
Jack Lee Trent
Jack Lee Trent, 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 4, 2020, with family by his side. He was born on June 24, 1939 in Bloomington, IL, to the late Wilson and Juanita (Hyatt) Trent. Jack joined the U.S. Marine Corps in July 1959 and proudly served until July 1963.
Jack worked as a hammer man for 25 years at Brodrick's in Muncie before the company moved onward. Thereafter, he worked as a meat cutter. He loved to fish, sing at church, and spend time with family. He was a member of Westside Full Gospel. He also loved his 2 four-legged companions, Sissy and Pickles.
Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his loving wife of 42 years, Linda Sue Trent; children: Laurie Rathkamp, Jack Lee Trent, Jr. (significant other, Stephanie), Scott (LeAnna) Trent, Steve (Jamie) Corn, and Jackie (Jason) Young; sisters: Barbara Trent and Deborah Eichel; 29 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and beloved dogs.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and sons: Keith Corn and Shannon Trent.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full military rites. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting
www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020