Indianapolis - Jack M. Keppler, Sr., 99, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Born to Matthew F. Keppler and Josephine McGuigan on August 8, 1919. Jack attended St. Lawrence, Muncie Central, Ball State University, and Purdue University.



Jack married Betty M. Stoker on August 2, 1939. They celebrated seventy-three years of marriage. They raised their family of seven children in Muncie and had many memorable summers at Lake Tippecanoe.



Jack was a member of the Elks, Lions Club, Delaware Country Club, and "head masters" of the annual Keppler golf outing at the lakes. "What happened at the lake, stays at the lake!"



Jack started his own business, Keppler Steel and Fabricating, Inc. in 1961. He retired in 1982. The Kepplers then moved to Sun City West, Arizona where they retired for twenty-four years. In 2008, Jack and Betty moved to Indianapolis to reside with their daughter, Peggy, and did so until their deaths.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, wife, Betty, and daughter, Mary Kristina.



Survivors include his children, Joann Wehlage (David), Susan Cornelius (Jan Jacobs), Jack Keppler Jr. (Bonnie), Kathi Coles (Warren), Peggy Keppler and Dan Keppler (Barbara); fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303, with Father Andrew Dudzinski presiding.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or the .



