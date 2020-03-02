Services
Muncie - Jack Lee Petro, 91, passed away March 1, 2020. Jack was born May 24, 1928 to the late Catheryn and Vernon Petro. Jack was a graduate of Muncie Central High school and had worked for Warner Supply for 30 years before stepping down to enjoy his retirement. He enjoyed watching basketball, playing golf, and especcially took pride in looking after his yard.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Shrieve; Son, Mike Petro; Step-son, Steve Ritchey; Step-daughters, Susan Wolfersteig and Sally Paille; Grandchildren, Sami Holland, Stephanie Bustillo, Nathan and Lauren Paille, Janelle Colby, Jeremy Carter, Jordan Carter, Rob and Brian Shrieve, Brandon and Kameron Petro.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and son, Timothy Petro.

At this time the family has chosen cremation for Jack.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
