Services
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
(765) 759-5333
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Gant-Richman Funeral Homes Inc
2215 S Broadway St
Yorktown, IN 47396
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Gettinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Reynolds Gettinger


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Reynolds Gettinger Obituary
Jack Reynolds Gettinger

Yorktown - Jack Reynolds Gettinger, 81, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born on February 20, 1938 in Portland, Indiana to the late Arlo and Mabel (Jessup) Gettinger. He graduated from Portland High School in 1956. In 1955 He joined the Marsh Supermarkets' stock crew in Portland. He was assistant store manager in Van Wert, Ohio, store manager in Huntington, and store manager in Lafayette before moving to Yorktown in 1979 as grocery buyer. Due to ill health he retired in 1998 from Marsh Supermarkets, and for a few years, drove part-time for Enterprise in Muncie. Jack attended Forest Park Church of the Nazarene. He always enjoyed golfing and taking long drives through the countryside with his family, friends, or his dog scooter.

Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne (Wirts) Gettinger; a son, Jack Gettinger II of Yorktown; a daughter, Jill Wilson (James Sanders) of Yorktown; a grandson, Nathaniel Wilson of Muncie; two sisters, Wanda Brochin (Al) of Troy, OH and Dixie Amstutz of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Robert Gettinger; and two sisters, Phyllis Horstman and Judith Ledbetter.

A funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. in Yorktown. Pastor David Delk will officiate. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Peterson who guided and encouraged Jack through many health issues during the past twenty-some years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, 2105 W. Memorial Dr., Muncie, IN 47302 or to a in memory of Jack.

Share a memory of Jack and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jack's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now