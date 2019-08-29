|
|
Jack Reynolds Gettinger
Yorktown - Jack Reynolds Gettinger, 81, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Jack was born on February 20, 1938 in Portland, Indiana to the late Arlo and Mabel (Jessup) Gettinger. He graduated from Portland High School in 1956. In 1955 He joined the Marsh Supermarkets' stock crew in Portland. He was assistant store manager in Van Wert, Ohio, store manager in Huntington, and store manager in Lafayette before moving to Yorktown in 1979 as grocery buyer. Due to ill health he retired in 1998 from Marsh Supermarkets, and for a few years, drove part-time for Enterprise in Muncie. Jack attended Forest Park Church of the Nazarene. He always enjoyed golfing and taking long drives through the countryside with his family, friends, or his dog scooter.
Jack is survived by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne (Wirts) Gettinger; a son, Jack Gettinger II of Yorktown; a daughter, Jill Wilson (James Sanders) of Yorktown; a grandson, Nathaniel Wilson of Muncie; two sisters, Wanda Brochin (Al) of Troy, OH and Dixie Amstutz of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William and Robert Gettinger; and two sisters, Phyllis Horstman and Judith Ledbetter.
A funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St. in Yorktown. Pastor David Delk will officiate. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Peterson who guided and encouraged Jack through many health issues during the past twenty-some years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Forest Park Church of the Nazarene, 2105 W. Memorial Dr., Muncie, IN 47302 or to a in memory of Jack.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Jack's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 29, 2019