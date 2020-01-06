|
|
Jack V. Bergdoll
Muncie - Jack V. Bergdoll passed away, Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24, 2019 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Jack was born to Bill Mullis and Marilyn Rees in Muncie, Indiana on February 20, 1957 then adopted and raised by Ora and Vaughn Bergdoll. He graduated from Delta High in 1975 and worked construction as a heavy equipment operator for several years in this area.
Surviving Jack are his parents, wife, Denise Espinosa-Bergdoll, Stepdaughters, Desiree (Javin) Garrett, Charlene (Joshua) Vance and the lights of his life step-grandchildren, Victor Garrett, Luke Garrett and Jonah Vance.
His adopted parents preceded Jack in passing.
The family will have a celebration of Jack's life later. Online condolences can be sent at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020