Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Bergdoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack V. Bergdoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack V. Bergdoll Obituary
Jack V. Bergdoll

Muncie - Jack V. Bergdoll passed away, Christmas Eve, Tuesday December 24, 2019 at Indiana University Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Jack was born to Bill Mullis and Marilyn Rees in Muncie, Indiana on February 20, 1957 then adopted and raised by Ora and Vaughn Bergdoll. He graduated from Delta High in 1975 and worked construction as a heavy equipment operator for several years in this area.

Surviving Jack are his parents, wife, Denise Espinosa-Bergdoll, Stepdaughters, Desiree (Javin) Garrett, Charlene (Joshua) Vance and the lights of his life step-grandchildren, Victor Garrett, Luke Garrett and Jonah Vance.

His adopted parents preceded Jack in passing.

The family will have a celebration of Jack's life later. Online condolences can be sent at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -