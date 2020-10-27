Jackie Faye Wade
Uniondale - Jackie Faye Wade, 75, of Uniondale, IN, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born in Muncie, IN on April 10, 1945 to the late Rex Burrell Shane and Lula Belle (Jones) Shane.
Jackie lived in Uniondale with William and Lisa Wallace for the last 10 years and in Muncie prior to that. She was a housewife and loved food, cooking, Red Lobster, and dining out anywhere. She collected elephants and enjoyed craft shows, slot machines, casinos, and cruises. She was a Christian woman and had been a member of the TOPS Weightloss Club. She attended Muncie Central High School.
Jackie is survived by her son, Bryan Wade; daughter, Lisa Wallace (William); sister, Jackie Jo Clark; grandchildren, Wade Tod Wallace, Katy Faye Cool, Karissa Joyce Myers, and Bryan Russell Wade; great grandchildren, Hunter Wallace, Paizley Cool, Aryanna Ray, Cami Wallace, Brayden Wallace, Khloe Myers, Piper Myers, Peyton Wallace, Layla Cool, and Jamyson Cool; and her pet morkie, Daisy Belle.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Rex Burrell Shane and Lula Belle (Jones) Shane; husband, Russell Royal (Butch); and brother, Randy Wayne Shane.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46814 or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
and click Donate Now for more information. Other memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Visit https://www.cancer.org/
and click Donate for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
