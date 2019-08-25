|
|
Jackie "Jack" Lee Kuhns
Muncie - Jackie "Jack" Lee Kuhns, 71, died early Friday morning, August 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 2, 1948 in Muncie, IN and was the son of the late Karl & Wanda (Sparks) Kuhns.
Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to play golf. Jack was known to his golf family as the "Mayor." During his lifetime, he had made 12 hole-in-ones. Jack also loved to bowl and play softball. He retired from Pepsi as a route salesman after 48 years of service.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Mary Ann (Senecal) Kuhns of Muncie; his son, John Kuhns (Melinda) of Greenwood; his daughter, Diana Martin (Ryan) of Muncie; six grandchildren Tyler Kuhns (Danielle Bennett), Courtney Abernathy (Dinko Okanovic), Skyler Abernathy, Crystal VanHorn, Hunter Martin and Landon Martin; two great-grandchildren Serenity Abernathy and Ethan Kuhns; brother Victor Kuhns (Patricia) of Muncie; two aunts Sharon Duncan of Somerset, NJ and Ruth Ann Sparks of Anderson; sister-in-law Rose Marie Burchfield (Chuck) of Muncie; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Michael Kuhns.
Funeral Services for Jack will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 25, 2019