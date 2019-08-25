Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Kuhns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Lee "Jack" Kuhns


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Lee "Jack" Kuhns Obituary
Jackie "Jack" Lee Kuhns

Muncie - Jackie "Jack" Lee Kuhns, 71, died early Friday morning, August 23, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 2, 1948 in Muncie, IN and was the son of the late Karl & Wanda (Sparks) Kuhns.

Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to play golf. Jack was known to his golf family as the "Mayor." During his lifetime, he had made 12 hole-in-ones. Jack also loved to bowl and play softball. He retired from Pepsi as a route salesman after 48 years of service.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Mary Ann (Senecal) Kuhns of Muncie; his son, John Kuhns (Melinda) of Greenwood; his daughter, Diana Martin (Ryan) of Muncie; six grandchildren Tyler Kuhns (Danielle Bennett), Courtney Abernathy (Dinko Okanovic), Skyler Abernathy, Crystal VanHorn, Hunter Martin and Landon Martin; two great-grandchildren Serenity Abernathy and Ethan Kuhns; brother Victor Kuhns (Patricia) of Muncie; two aunts Sharon Duncan of Somerset, NJ and Ruth Ann Sparks of Anderson; sister-in-law Rose Marie Burchfield (Chuck) of Muncie; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Michael Kuhns.

Funeral Services for Jack will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now