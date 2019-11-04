|
Jackie Tuttle
Muncie - Jackie S. Tuttle, 72, passed away Sunday evening, November 3, 2019, at the Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on January 4, 1947 in Muncie, the daughter of Paul and Gertrude (Lindsey) Mills, Sr.
Jackie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1965 and later married the love of her life Larry Tuttle in 1976 and he preceded her in death in 2006. Mrs. Tuttle worked as a home health care Aid for both Advantage Home Health Care and the Ball Memorial Home Health Care for approximately 20 years prior to her retirement in 2006. She had attended the Full gospel Temple years ago and enjoyed the company of her two pet kitties, Smokey who has passed and Rackey. Jackie loved to knit and treasured the times she could spend with her grandchildren and great grandchildren the most.
She is survived by 7 daughters, Kelly Rich (Scott ), Fairmount , Michelle Trammell (Charlie) Eaton, Rhonda, Carol, Kathy , Tina, Penny; two sons, Larry Tuttle, Jr. (Shannon), Muncie and Donnie Raab (Laura); one sister, Margie Patton (Jack), Muncie; one brother, Paul Mills, Jr. "Bud" (Ruth) Arvada, Colorado; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 30 years, Larry, she is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Brenda in 2018; two sisters, Janice and Penney and her niece Teresa Patton.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 4:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Rev. Susan Weickum officiating. Cremation is to follow.
Friends may call on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. until time of service at the Parson Mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2019