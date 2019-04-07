|
|
Jackie "Jack" Wayne Ashley
Muncie - Jackie "Jack" Wayne Ashley, 82, Muncie, passed away Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Tuesday, September 22, 1936, in Orleans, Indiana, the son of Harry and Elizabeth (Thomas) Ashley. Jack grew up in Orleans, played baseball and basketball at Orleans High School and graduated in 1954. He married Doris McCracken in 1954 and they moved to the Muncie area in 1967. Jack worked at Colonial Bakery and sold insurance before he and Doris purchased hardware stores in Eaton and Albany. Together they operated the J & D Hardware Stores until they retired. They spent twenty winters in Clearwater, Florida where Jack worked as an usher for the Phillies spring training team at the Brighthouse Stadium. He was an active member of the Garden at Gethsemane Church and a member of the Eaton Masonic Lodge. Jack loved spending time with his family, especially following all the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Doris (McCracken) Ashley; three children, Patti (husband Tom) Elliott, Tony (wife Jennifer) Ashley, and Kristi (husband Joe) Walker; seven grandchildren, Joshua (wife Heather) Elliott, Jordan (wife Jaclyn) Elliott, Jonathon Elliott, Nick (wife Amanda) Ashley, Justin (wife Holly) Ashley, Morgan (husband Adam) Koster, and Ryan Walker; six great-grandchildren, Caleb Elliott, Aaron Elliott, Mia Elliott, Levi Elliott, Ellie Ashley, and Jackson Ashley; one sister, Joretta Sanders; three nephews; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elizabeth Ashley; two sisters, Ima Ashley, and Betty Kinsman; and his brother-in-law, Donald Sanders.
Services will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Tony Collins officiating.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Services will also be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home, 187 East Jefferson Street, Orleans, Indiana 47452 with Pastor Wade Judy officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery at Orleans.
Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Garden at Gethsemane Church, c/o the Building Fund, 1201 West McGalliard Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 7, 2019