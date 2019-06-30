|
Jacob Charles Reams
- - Jacob Charles Reams, 30, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Jacob was born in Muncie, Indiana on January 4, 1989, the first son of Mark and Ellen Reams (Colvin). Jacob graduated from Muncie Central HS and from Indiana University with a degree in biology. He was a decorated athlete and participated at Muncie Central in field and track, baseball, football and wrestling. Jacob loved fishing, building things and was a Jack-of-all-trades who could fix anything. He was a loving caretaker to his Nanny (Marlene Colvin) and worked side-by-side the last several years with his father, Mark.
Jacob is survived by his parents, brother Jared Reams, grandfather Jake Reams, aunts Sharon Hostetller (Mike) and Janet Waldo (Mark), his special Auntie Liz Rozelle and Uncle Zach Rozelle and special uncles Ben Colvin and Anthony Noberini. He will be greatly missed by his constant canine companion, Lilo. Jacob leaves to cherish his memory many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Waiting to greet Jacob in heaven are his grandparents, Clyde and Marlene Colvin and his grandmother Lee Reams.
Jacob left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He will live in our hearts forever.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019