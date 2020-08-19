Jacqueline Carole Coulson



Fort Wayne - Jacqueline Carole Coulson, 77 of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug 17, 2020. She was born to the late C.R. Hastings and Lois Hastings on November 2, 1942. Jackie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1960 before attending Ball State and Purdue University. In her youth, she was a U.S. National Championship roller skater and ice skater. Later on in life, she judged ice skating events, volunteered at the Muncie Civic Theater, traveled with her husband Bill around the country in their RV. Jackie was a professional at life and still is. She loved attending open houses, always on the hunt for a house, finding new recipes and car shows. Jackie will be forever remembered by her loving husband and best friend Billy Coulson and daughter Renee. Jackie will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home.









