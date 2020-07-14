1/
Jacqueline King
Jacqueline King

Muncie - Jacqueline A. (Malicoat) King, 91, died Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born in Hillisburg, the daughter of Roy and Jo Malicoat, and graduated from Frankfort High School.

Mrs. King worked for Muncie Power Products for over 30 years prior to her retirement in 1994. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing her love for cooking and candy making with her granddaughters. No one will miss her more than her family.

Surviving are her son, David B. King (wife, Cathy), Ft. Wayne; granddaughters Tiffany J. Kerrigan (husband, Kris), Muncie, and Seiarra L. King, Ft. Wayne; two great grandchildren, Triston and Karson; a sister, Margaret Crick, Muncie; a sister-in-law, Norma Eberle; a brother-in-law Donald Eberle (wife, Claudine); and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Bob" King; and her sister Peggy (Mingus) Lambert.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family chose to hold a private calling and funeral service at the Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
