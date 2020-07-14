Jacqueline King
Muncie - Jacqueline A. (Malicoat) King, 91, died Monday morning, July 13, 2020, at the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
She was born in Hillisburg, the daughter of Roy and Jo Malicoat, and graduated from Frankfort High School.
Mrs. King worked for Muncie Power Products for over 30 years prior to her retirement in 1994. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing her love for cooking and candy making with her granddaughters. No one will miss her more than her family.
Surviving are her son, David B. King (wife, Cathy), Ft. Wayne; granddaughters Tiffany J. Kerrigan (husband, Kris), Muncie, and Seiarra L. King, Ft. Wayne; two great grandchildren, Triston and Karson; a sister, Margaret Crick, Muncie; a sister-in-law, Norma Eberle; a brother-in-law Donald Eberle (wife, Claudine); and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert "Bob" King; and her sister Peggy (Mingus) Lambert.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family chose to hold a private calling and funeral service at the Parson Mortuary. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
